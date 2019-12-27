Letter: World should work together like school children

Recently, I went to my granddaughter’s school pageant. The church was packed. The teachers had been working hard to get these 4- and 5-year-olds prepared.
When it began, the teachers, who have so much dedication, made it look easy as the pageant went on smoothly. The bell ringers were numbered 1 through 6, and the children knew their numbers. The singers were next, and it also went smoothly. The pride and innocence these children showed made my heart glow.
At the end of this performance, the pastor invited everyone to join the church’s holiday services. His openness was very welcoming and comforting.
If only the world could work like this.
Gregory B. Powers • Ballwin