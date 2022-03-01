Letter: World still hasn't learned the lessons of Adolf Hitler

Regarding the letter "Trump praising Putin and insulting Biden is a traitorous act" (Feb. 26): After 75 years of relative peace in Europe, the threat of war looms anew. We have forgotten the pain and anguish of armed conflict, the lessons that our parents prayed we would never forget. Our Russian brothers, the ones who suffered the most against Adolf Hitler, now point to nuclear weapons to wave us off. Mimicking Hitler, who invaded the Sudetenland in 1938 to “allow Germans there to live under a German flag," Russian President Vladimir Putin now similarly brings death and famine.