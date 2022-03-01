 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: World still hasn't learned the lessons of Adolf Hitler

Regarding the letter "Trump praising Putin and insulting Biden is a traitorous act" (Feb. 26): After 75 years of relative peace in Europe, the threat of war looms anew. We have forgotten the pain and anguish of armed conflict, the lessons that our parents prayed we would never forget. Our Russian brothers, the ones who suffered the most against Adolf Hitler, now point to nuclear weapons to wave us off. Mimicking Hitler, who invaded the Sudetenland in 1938 to “allow Germans there to live under a German flag," Russian President Vladimir Putin now similarly brings death and famine.

Tighten your belts, America. Many thought we could avoid the European troubles in 1938. Remember Charles Lindbergh and other isolationists? Now is the time to stop Putin. I pray that $6 per gallon gas is the only price we have to pay.

John Larson • St. Louis County

