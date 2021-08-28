Letter: World War II vet’s story fosters new hope in humanity

Regarding “US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children” (Aug. 24): I appreciated the article about the World War II veteran who was reunited with three children he met in Italy in 1944. It is one of the most heartwarming, positive stories I have read in months and gives me new hope in humanity. Martin Adler’s passion for peace and love at this troubling time in history should stand as a beacon in our search to break down the many barriers that get in the way of caring for others. I hope to read more stories of hope in the future.