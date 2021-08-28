 Skip to main content
Letter: World War II vet's story fosters new hope in humanity
Letter: World War II vet’s story fosters new hope in humanity

US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children

Martin Adler, a 97-year-old retired American soldier, center, receives a kiss from Mafalda, right, and Giuliana Naldi, whom he saved during WWII, during a reunion at Bologna's airport, in Italy, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. For more than seven decades, Adler treasured a black-and-white photo of himself as a young soldier with a broad smile with three impeccably dressed Italian children he is credited with saving as the Nazis retreated northward in 1944. The veteran met the three siblings - now octogenarians themselves - in person for the first time on Monday, eight months after a video reunion. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Regarding “US WWII veteran reunites with Italians he saved as children” (Aug. 24): I appreciated the article about the World War II veteran who was reunited with three children he met in Italy in 1944. It is one of the most heartwarming, positive stories I have read in months and gives me new hope in humanity. Martin Adler’s passion for peace and love at this troubling time in history should stand as a beacon in our search to break down the many barriers that get in the way of caring for others. I hope to read more stories of hope in the future.

Barbara Abbett • Clayton

