Letter: Worry first about all life aborted by nuclear weapons

Regarding “Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons” (April 24): I have a simple suggestion for anti-abortion activists. If they are truly motivated by a desire to protect human life and not just disempower women, then I believe they could do this far more effectively not by banning abortion, but by banning nuclear weapons. The possibility of intentional or accidental nuclear war, made clear once more during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, threatens not only embryos and fetuses, but all life on Earth. The threat only grows over time as more nations and more unpredictable, morally defective leaders join the nuclear club.