Letter: Worry first about all life aborted by nuclear weapons

Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons

In this handout photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from Plesetsk in Russia's northwest. Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal which President Vladimir Putin said would make Moscow's enemies stop and think. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service via AP)

Regarding “Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons” (April 24): I have a simple suggestion for anti-abortion activists. If they are truly motivated by a desire to protect human life and not just disempower women, then I believe they could do this far more effectively not by banning abortion, but by banning nuclear weapons. The possibility of intentional or accidental nuclear war, made clear once more during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, threatens not only embryos and fetuses, but all life on Earth. The threat only grows over time as more nations and more unpredictable, morally defective leaders join the nuclear club.

A far-sighted anti-abortion movement would first work to achieve global nuclear disarmament before turning its attention to matters such as abortion. After all, survival is nature’s first law, and it wouldn’t do much good to ban abortion if the human species is aborted by a nuclear war (and its deadly environmental aftermath). First things first. Ensuring the continuity of human life should come before all else.

Michael McGrath • Affton

