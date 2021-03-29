Letter: Worse buildings than Carr School have been saved

Regarding the letter "Restoring landmark would help rejuvenation project" (March 14): I'd like to join Andrew Weil at the Landmarks Association of St. Louis, Michael Allen at the Preservation Research Office, and others, who believe the former Carr School building should be saved. Yes, it suffers from years of neglect and deterioration. Yes, a tree grows through it. But other buildings with similar conditions, or worse, have been rescued and given new life.

I've seen and toured buildings here with trees growing on roofs, through walls and even inside. The Continental Building in Grand Center had not one but several trees growing atop moss-covered collapsed walls and rubble on the fifth floor. Two trees were 6-feet tall. And that was just one floor of challenges for Stephen Trampe, who rescued that 25-story landmark.

The late Charles Drury rescued the Fur Exchange building downtown and two adjoining architecturally important buildings from demolition after the wrecking ball had already made gaping holes in two of them. Today they contribute visually and economically to downtown with hotel rooms and restaurants.

Charlene Prost • Town and Country