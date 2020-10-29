 Skip to main content
Letter: Would anti-maskers permit doctors not to wear them?
Regarding the editorial: “Trump labels Fauci an ‘idiot.’ America knows the truth.” (Oct. 22): President James A. Garfield (1831-1881) was shot by Charles Guiteau just four months into his administration. Garfield lingered two and a half months and ultimately died, not of the gunshot but from an infection in the wound. In 1881, the idea of sterilization — clean hands and sterile instruments — was viewed with great skepticism. No one did that. Garfield’s doctors repeatedly probed the area of the wound with bare, unwashed hands. They thought that the idea being promoted by Joseph Lister (of Listerine fame) of sterile surgery was, quite simply, absurd and so they ignored his premise. They ignored the science.

I wonder how many “no-maskers” today would be comfortable having surgery with an unmasked surgeon, unsterilized instruments and unwashed hands. Scientists are not “idiots” as President Donald Trump says. They are not “getting rich” promoting the idea of wearing masks. They are merely trying to help everyone stay alive.

Debra Larson • Kirkwood

