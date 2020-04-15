Letter: Would Lincoln be happy with our 'wartime' president?

I have often thought of the quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln, our great wartime president, that “folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”
At the risk of posing what President Donald Trump might label a "nasty question,” how happy would Lincoln be with an arrogant, egocentric, former reality TV host serving as a “wartime president” and pretending to make America great again?
Robert J. Cordes • Crestwood
