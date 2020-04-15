Letter: Would Lincoln be happy with our 'wartime' president?
0 comments

Letter: Would Lincoln be happy with our 'wartime' president?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
TEAS30

President Abraham Lincoln.

 N/A

I have often thought of the quote attributed to Abraham Lincoln, our great wartime president, that “folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”

At the risk of posing what President Donald Trump might label a "nasty question,” how happy would Lincoln be with an arrogant, egocentric, former reality TV host serving as a “wartime president” and pretending to make America great again?

Robert J. Cordes • Crestwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports