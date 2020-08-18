Letter: Would union postal workers influence ballot count?

When public sector unions strike, they strike not for a greater share of a company’s profits but for more money at the expense of the taxpayers they hold hostage while on strike. Europe, especially France and Italy, experience nationwide strikes all the time as trains grind to a halt and garbage piles up.
The National Association of Letter Carriers is now publicly supporting Joe Biden (“Major US postal workers union endorses Biden for president,” Aug 14). It makes one ask the question: Is it our U.S. Postal Service or the Democrat postal service union?"
Keep in mind politics are constantly changing, so one election the postal service union is backing the Democrat, the next election it may turn Republican, depending on who is more willing to exploit the general welfare of the people for a special interest group’s benefit.
Daniel B. Bruzzini • Webster Groves
