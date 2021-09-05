Letter: Writer claiming ‘communism’ doesn’t know communism

Regarding the letter “Mandating mask wearing is homegrown communism” (Sept. 1): This letter writer and those like him who continue to spew ignorance about mask mandates being like communism have no clue what they are talking about.

My parents and extended family grew up under communism in Yugoslavia, and we are nowhere near communism in the United States. My grandfather and uncle were regularly beaten for not handing over all their harvests from the farm as they tried to keep enough food to feed their family. Even after my aunt and cousin died from lack of food when living on acres and acres of food they were growing, the communists kept taking it all. I hope the letter writer never has to live under the rule of a real communist government.

The U.S. is not such a country, nor are its policies. If it were, and you would not wear a mask, you would be beaten senseless or just disappear.

So before the word communism is thrown around so casually, maybe people should do a little research into what it really means. Educating yourself might lead you to take the coronavirus more seriously and not sound so ignorant when discussing politics.