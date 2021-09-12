 Skip to main content
Letter: Wrong to think abortion is a casual, everyday procedure
Letter: Wrong to think abortion is a casual, everyday procedure

Regarding the editorial “Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can’t do both.” (Sept. 5): The Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks is termed “draconian.” But I get the impression that proponents of abortion rights believe actually ending an unborn child’s life is medical procedure no more consequential than a tooth extraction. How can kind, reasonable people who would never harm anyone rationalize this? I just don’t get it.

To me, this attitude about abortion is quite baffling and, I dare say, wrong.

Susan Goris • Wentzville



