Letter: Wrong to think abortion is a casual, everyday procedure

Regarding the editorial “Congress can protect abortion rights or keep the filibuster. It can’t do both.” (Sept. 5): The Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks is termed “draconian.” But I get the impression that proponents of abortion rights believe actually ending an unborn child’s life is medical procedure no more consequential than a tooth extraction. How can kind, reasonable people who would never harm anyone rationalize this? I just don’t get it.