Letter: Wrongly imprisoned, innocent man needs a new trial
Brittany Johnson, 26, talks about her father, Lamar Johnson, on Dec. 10, 2019, outside the offices of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in downtown St. Louis. 

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Missouri Legislature gives prosecutors a path to seek justice” (May 14): I am unclear why Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt would deny innocent Lamar Johnson’s request to be released from prison. Isn’t the role of an attorney general to protect the innocent? Schmitt, who is running for the U.S. Senate, recently refused to seek a new trial for Johnson, a man convicted of murdering Marcus Boyd 24 years ago, even though two men have since confessed to the killing. Throughout his imprisonment, Johnson professed his innocence. Even though St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner agrees Johnson is innocent, Schmitt refuses to budge.

I thought the law was meant to protect the innocent. If Schmitt can’t do his job as attorney general, how can he be expected to uphold the law as a senator?

Gail Guterl • West Chester, Penn.

