Regarding the editorial “Did this catastrophe start in a Wuhan lab? Only China has the answers.” (May 29): The Wuhan lab and its possible role in the pandemic was, in my opinion, a not-so-thinly disguised attack on various Republicans and creating a moral equivalency with the Chinese Communist Party and its coverup. It was a pathetic display on the Editorial Board’s part. This letter will never see the light of day in the letters section.