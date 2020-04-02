Letter: Yes, boomers are tough enough to take on this pandemic

Regarding “Can baby boomers handle pandemic’s challenges?” (March 27): As a baby boomer, I was surprised to find letter writer refer to me as coddled. I certainly wasn’t coddled financially and worked my way through college. But the writer implies that we boomers have not suffered enough to make it through the coronavirus pandemic.
I have lived through the Korean War, Iraq, and the unending war in Afghanistan. But it was the Vietnam War that hit my generation hard. Many were asked to fight and die in a war not supported by our country. We grew up watching civil rights demonstrators be attacked by police and college students killed by the National Guard.
There were the assassinations of John Kennedy, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy. We made it through three presidential impeachments and the tragedy aboard the Challenger. We have weathered the societal distress caused by women’s rights, gay marriage and legalized marijuana.
And we are enduring the political divisions between Democrats and Republicans that earlier generations did not have. Now, most of us are in the highly vulnerable category for the coronavirus. So yes, we can handle the pandemic.
But I question why the letter had to make an age distinction. The coronavirus is hitting older people hard, but it is not sparing any age group. For me, the issue is how can we work together to make sure that we all can overcome the challenges of this pandemic. How can we work to make everyone safe?
Patricia Noland • Ballwin
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.