Letter: You can’t blame Trump for others’ stupidity
Letter: You can't blame Trump for others' stupidity

White House pushes unproven drug for virus, but doctors wary

This Monday, April 6, 2020, photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. President Donald Trump and his administration kept up their out-sized promotion Monday of an malaria drug not yet officially approved for fighting the new coronavirus, even though scientists say more testing is needed before it’s proven safe and effective against COVID-19. Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro championed hydroxychloroquine in television interviews a day after the president publicly put his faith in the medication to lessen the toll of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

Regarding “Paging Dr. Trump (not)” (March 27): President Donald Trump cannot be blamed for people’s stupidity. It was reported recently that two people ingested an aquarium cleaner that contained one of the two drugs that the president mentioned in a news briefing that looked promising as a treatment (not a cure) for the novel coronavirus. He did not say that the Food and Drug Administration had approved the use of these drugs.

However, since then the FDA has allowed an emergency permit for the use of hydroxychloroquine in limited trials. The drug, as well as chloroquine, have been used for years to treat malaria, and my husband actually takes the former for arthritis.

One would believe the aquarium cleaner also contained other possibly caustic substances. Did they read the label? Didn’t they realize these were prescription drugs? Unfortunately, they became ill because of their bad decision. The thumbs down in the editorial should pertain to them, not the president.

Once again, the Post-Dispatch editorial page shows its bias in by twisting President Trump’s words and joins other news media commentators in trying to discredit him.

Toni Wojcik • Edwardsville

