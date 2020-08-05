You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: You can't drive the economy without gas in the tank
Letter: You can't drive the economy without gas in the tank

Regarding “Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue” (Aug. 3): Republican senators swear their allegiance to the economy while at the same time they choke off the one thing our economy needs — money in the hands of people who must spend it to live. The real engine of our economy is not the big companies or the wealthy and powerful elites. They and their capital are still there, but our economy is gasping for air.

What drives our economy are the millions of people who take their dollars to the grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, landlords, doctors’ offices, utility companies, and so on.

Reducing unemployment benefits makes no sense, even if the only concern is the health of the economy and not the health and well-being of our people. It’s like trying to drive the economy while starving it of fuel.

Sandra Johnson • St. Louis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

