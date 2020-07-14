Letter: You shouldn’t risk your life renewing driver’s license
Long wait for service at license office in O'Fallon, Mo

Jessica McBenge brought a chair to sit in and a sack lunch to wait in line on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the license office on Highway K, in O'Fallon, Mo. She waited for about two-and-a-half hours, before getting inside the building to replace her driver's license. She dislocated her knee at work and would not be able to stand for that length of time. The yawn of Grant Fitzpatrick, 18, at left, sums up the feeling of waiting in line for so long. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

I recently had to renew my Missouri driver’s license. I am 77 years old. I spent one hour in a line at the Department of Motor Vehicles, outside, where I was one of only two people wearing a mask. There was no social distancing. I then spent another hour inside the office, where none of the employees wore masks and did not require patrons to wear masks. Plastic shields for workers, while protecting humans from droplets, do not protect from aerosolized particles.

Who knows how many of us will get COVID-19 from the driver’s license renewal experience?

A veterinary office where I take my dogs shows more concern for public health by requiring employees and pet owners to wear masks.

Frank Moeller • Lake Saint Louis

