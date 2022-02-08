 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: You shouldn't have to be Christian to be a public servant

Protesters rally against Missouri's new health director

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of State address at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 David Carson

Regarding the editorial "Parson's 'Christian values' litmus test is blatantly unconstitutional" (Feb. 3): Gov. Mike Parson said he would only nominate a person who shared his “Christian values” for an executive position in his government. As a member of the Ethical Society of St. Louis, I am curious as to what he means by this. I suspect most people like me share the Christian value that being truthful is a good thing and that stealing from other people is morally wrong. These values are widespread among all religions and are not necessarily “Christian values."

The Ethical Society believes that all people deserve to be treated fairly and kindly and that each person is important and unique. Do those sound like Christian values? Maybe they aren’t listed as Commandments, but they are very similar to “love thy neighbor as thyself.”

But if Parson means that a person has to be a member of the Christian faith and believe in God and Jesus in order to be considered for the job, then he doesn't represent all Missourians. And if he can't or won't represent all Missourians, I believe he should resign from office. 

Jim Rhodes • Webster Groves 

