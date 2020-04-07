Letter: You wouldn’t tell our army to find their own helmets

I have figured out President Donald Trump’s war plans. Suppose he decides to call up 50 National Guard divisions to fight this war on the enemy.
They all quickly realize they do not have enough helmets or body armor for the fight ahead. With precise and great wisdom, he tells each of them they do not really need so many helmets but to go ahead and buy them directly from whatever vendors they can find.
It sounds so exceedingly reasonable to me. How sad.
Robert Johnson • St. Peters
