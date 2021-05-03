 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Young people should get a job, quit relying on relief
0 comments

Letter: Young people should get a job, quit relying on relief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Help Wanted
123rf

Regarding David Nicklaus' column "Employers say jobs are hard to fill, even with millions out of work" (April 25): The pandemic is close to being over. Restaurants are reopening, and they can’t find young people willing to work because they’re all making more money getting unemployment from the government.

Today's younger generation gets tired of us old people critiquing their work ethic. Now is the perfect time for young people to prove us oldies wrong, stop cashing their government checks and go work a job. Be underpaid like we all were when we were 18- to 28-years-old. This is a dangerous employment trend we are looking at here.

Brett Nafziger • Glen Carbon

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports