Letter: Young people should get a job, quit relying on relief

Regarding David Nicklaus' column " Employers say jobs are hard to fill, even with millions out of work " (April 25): The pandemic is close to being over. Restaurants are reopening, and they can’t find young people willing to work because they’re all making more money getting unemployment from the government.

Today's younger generation gets tired of us old people critiquing their work ethic. Now is the perfect time for young people to prove us oldies wrong, stop cashing their government checks and go work a job. Be underpaid like we all were when we were 18- to 28-years-old. This is a dangerous employment trend we are looking at here.