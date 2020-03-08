Letter: Young voters are driving Democrats to socialism

To paraphrase the opening sentence of The Communist Manifesto, “A spectre is haunting America — the spectre of socialism.” The Democratic Party establishment may prevail in nominating its favored candidate for this year’s presidential election, but that may well be its last gasp.
Young people seem overwhelmingly to support out-and-out socialism. Sen. Bernie Sanders will, most likely, be too old to contend again for the nomination in 2024. But could a young person, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, step in to win the nomination and the presidential election?
Louis Axeman • St. Louis