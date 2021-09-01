Letter: Young women should learn modesty, self respect

In my opinion, the girls and mothers who seem to think a teenage girl should have the right to show off her bare midsection at school would be the first to scream sexual harassment when a boy touches what is on display. These are the years when hormones are raging; why do they want to add fuel to the fire?

And what about forming solid self-esteem? Is the girl only worth her sex appeal? What about her dignity? This is school, a time to develop intellectually, not a day at the beach. Of course bare bellies will be a distraction from studies, and not just for the boys. Teachers are also humans. Everyone deserves respect. Students shouldn’t flaunt their sexuality in the classroom. It’s not appropriate.

Let your daughters grow up without making them pawns to fashion and fads. Don’t encourage them to be sex objects. In my opinion, they should learn modesty and self respect, not abandon.

Mary DuBois • St. Charles