Letter: Your family’s safety depends on reliable news sources

I suggest that with all of the social media permeating the world, one should only consider reading and/or watching news from reputable sources, such as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, PBS, CBS, ABC, NBC and CNN.
These are good examples of where one can feel more assured of facts, not conjecture disguised as news. Be cautious out there, your family’s safety depends on it.
Tom Carpenter • Shiloh
