Letter: Your pet will be happy if all fireworks shows stop
0 comments

Letter: Your pet will be happy if all fireworks shows stop

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Webster Groves Fourth of July

The ferris wheel spins as fireworks burst over the Webster Groves Fourth of July carnival on Monday, July 3, 2017. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Webster Groves fireworks show could be a no-go” (April 8): Webster Groves should decide against a fireworks display regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from the fact that people were injured during last year’s show, fireworks have proved deadly for animal companions and wildlife.

Dogs scared by the deafening explosions have been known to break chains, jump fences, tear through screen doors, and even leap through glass windows in an attempt to escape the noise. Terrified cats often bolt as well, and animal shelters report an increase in lost animals turning up in the days following fireworks displays.

Laser light shows are kinder to animals, safer for humans, and less expensive to purchase, but provide just as much “ooh” and “ahh” for spectators.

Michelle Kretzer • Norfolk Va.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports