Letter: Your pet will be happy if all fireworks shows stop

Regarding “Webster Groves fireworks show could be a no-go” (April 8): Webster Groves should decide against a fireworks display regardless of the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from the fact that people were injured during last year’s show, fireworks have proved deadly for animal companions and wildlife.
Dogs scared by the deafening explosions have been known to break chains, jump fences, tear through screen doors, and even leap through glass windows in an attempt to escape the noise. Terrified cats often bolt as well, and animal shelters report an increase in lost animals turning up in the days following fireworks displays.
Laser light shows are kinder to animals, safer for humans, and less expensive to purchase, but provide just as much “ooh” and “ahh” for spectators.
Michelle Kretzer • Norfolk Va.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.