Letter: Youths need attention before becoming crime victims
Letter: Youths need attention before becoming crime victims

Recently, a former student of mine lost his 15-year-old life sitting in a car outside his house in the early afternoon. I’m not sharing details because his story is his family’s to share as they see fit. I remember him as a bright, sometimes silly, sweet boy. I can’t stop looking at photos of him and remembering him smiling, building things with friends, and doing his homework. In those photos and those moments, he gave off happiness and possibility. Behind those photos, he was a boy who had far too many things to deal with. Beyond those photos, he had far too few years of life left to live.

In his death, he fits a neat narrative: a young Black male, victim of gun violence on the streets of St. Louis. Some people, no doubt, click their tongues and say: Well, what can you expect? In his death, he is receiving attention that never was his in life. Where was the attention to his story when the outcome might have been changed? Where is the support for families, the safe places for children to grow and play? Where are the schools that deliver on the promise of education? How backward are we as a society to pay more attention to a boy full of promise only after he’s gone?

Mary McLeese Bueckendorf • Wildwood

