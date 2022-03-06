Letter: Zelensky’s leadership style sets an example for America

Regarding “Ukraine’s president addresses EU: ‘Nobody’s going to break us ’” (March 1): Understanding and identifying what is in the hearts and minds of his people, and standing alongside them in their collective struggle for freedom, President Volodymyr Zelensky is leading his nation.

Interestingly, he’s not a career politician, practiced in wheeling and dealing and making compromises. This is a man who understood the commonality of what was in the hearts and minds of people and, in a more carefree time, was able to find humor in life and its universal absurdities. But there is no humor in this situation, and the only absurdity is the tragic proportion of this disaster.