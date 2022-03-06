 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Zelensky’s leadership style sets an example for America

Profiles in courage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the nation from a bunker in Kyiv on Thursday.

(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Regarding “Ukraine’s president addresses EU: ‘Nobody’s going to break us’” (March 1): Understanding and identifying what is in the hearts and minds of his people, and standing alongside them in their collective struggle for freedom, President Volodymyr Zelensky is leading his nation.

Interestingly, he’s not a career politician, practiced in wheeling and dealing and making compromises. This is a man who understood the commonality of what was in the hearts and minds of people and, in a more carefree time, was able to find humor in life and its universal absurdities. But there is no humor in this situation, and the only absurdity is the tragic proportion of this disaster.

Zelensky is leading his country with understanding of and compassion for all his people. The world, and the U.S. in particular, should take note.

Loren Ludmerer • Ladue

