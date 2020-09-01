Letter: ZIP code shouldn't predict who will die from virus

In St. Louis, the difference of one number on a ZIP code can reduce life expectancy by 18 years. Residents of the predominantly white 63105 in the Clayton area have a life expectancy of 85 years, while those in the predominantly Black 63106 of north St. Louis have a 67-year expectancy. So it should come as no surprise to anyone that the Black community in St. Louis is contracting and dying of coronavirus at an alarming rate.
I grew up in the predominantly white 63011 and I now attend university in predominantly white 63105. All around me I see my peers, who claim to support Black Lives Matter but decide that their graduation parties and summer beach trips are more important than the health of our city.
I see some laughing about how they contracted the virus from attending the same party, knowing that they have the luxury of quick access to testing and treatment.
I see them posting on Instagram and Facebook and Twitter about how Black Americans are dying across the nation, and I wonder why they can’t see that they’re also dying in our own city. Not just from police brutality and racial profiling, but from the same virus that my peers are so quick to laugh off.
Rachel Wang • University City
