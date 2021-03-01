Letter: Zoo’s construction ruins nature for its county neighbors

Three years ago, the St. Louis Zoo had purchased 425 acres in Spanish Lake. I, along with so many residents, friends and neighbors, breathed a huge sigh of relief. We had all dreaded yet another subdivision. We thought the zoo would make great neighbors.

Living up here on the bluff above the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers and Columbia Bottoms, we all have one thing in common: the love of nature. We have woods and wildlife right outside our living room windows. But not anymore.

During the height of the recent snow storm, 14 acres of beautiful old growth forest was razed, without notification. The trees will now be replaced by chain link fence and steel maintenance sheds and parking pads for zoo vehicles. This was done with no thought to the homeowners directly across the road from the devastation.

There were many other unobtrusive locations within the zoo property that could have been used to build this maintenance area. Locations where no one would have to stare out at the ugliness from their living room windows. Our homes will never regain their value.