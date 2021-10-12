Letter: Zuckerberg will suffer the fate of old robber barons

Regarding "Ex-Facebook manager criticizes company, urges more oversight" (Oct. 5): Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg does not plan to apologize. I believe he will become a uniting figure with Republicans and Democrats joining together at last to call him to account. It's already too late for apologies. His unfortunate tone-deafness and his twisted version of empathy have failed him.
I predict when the dust settles, Zuckerberg will hold a company only 20% as large as it is now. He will have new competitors, and I will use one of them.
Karl Young • Maplewood