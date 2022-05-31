LetterDon't expect real gun reform after tragedy in Texas

Regarding "Many back strict gun laws, but opposition tends to be louder" (May 27): We should not expect that the horrific mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, will be an instrument for change in our country. Does anyone really expect our self-serving congressional representatives to endanger their jobs to affect change in gun ownership laws?

No one should really expect a devout Republican voter to change his or her vote and vote for a Democratic candidate who favors gun control. There's not a chance. The party calling itself "pro-life" continues to hide behind the Second Amendment and allow unfettered sales of military-style AR-15 rifles to be sold to anyone over 18. The current, flawed logic is that mass shootings and the slaughter of grade schoolers is just collateral damage to protect what they think are our Second Amendment rights.

I think the Post-Dispatch should print the names of lawmakers who vote against gun control laws and those candidates who are for more sensible gun control before the November election. Then we could all see where each candidate stands before we go to the polls.

Bob Haberberger • Affton