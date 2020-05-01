LetterL Blacks disproportionately harmed by the coronavirus
Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears

A man wears a protective mask as he waits to cross a street Monday, April 13, 2020, in St. Louis where parts of the city have been hit much harder than others by the coronavirus outbreak. Of people who are known to have died from from COVID-19 in St. Louis, blacks are dying at a much higher rate than other populations. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

In the words of beloved St. Louisan Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over!”

What we need to remember, in the throes of this coronavirus outbreak that speak to the disparities in our health care system, is that black Americans have suffered a disproportionate rate of casualties. We should be focusing on this real-time tragedy instead of thinking about a one-time reparation. We should be focusing on a future where these inequities are addressed, erased and improved to a level playing field with the mainstream of this country, closing the gap.

We need Congress to step up, we need President Donald Trump to step up. Only then can we say it is over.

Brenda Bartz • Pasadena Hills

