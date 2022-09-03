Letters: Blame St. Louis criminals for crime, not car manufacturers

I was distressed by the article “ St. Louis threatens to sue Kia, Hyundai after more than 660 August thefts” (Aug. 30), which describes potential litigation against those companies for making cars that are easier to steal than those manufactured by other makers.

If this trend continues, we might see future headlines about crime victims being blamed for the fact that they are victims. Placing the blame on auto manufacturers, rather than car thieves, is both misguided and inane.