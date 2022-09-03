 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters: Blame St. Louis criminals for crime, not car manufacturers

Thefts of Kias and Hyundais skyrocket

Car thieves busted the ignition switch to steal a Hyundai Elantra that is waiting for a new steering column on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on the parking lot of Columbia Auto Repair in St. Louis.

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

I was distressed by the article “St. Louis threatens to sue Kia, Hyundai after more than 660 August thefts” (Aug. 30), which describes potential litigation against those companies for making cars that are easier to steal than those manufactured by other makers.

If this trend continues, we might see future headlines about crime victims being blamed for the fact that they are victims. Placing the blame on auto manufacturers, rather than car thieves, is both misguided and inane.

Chris Shuey • St. Charles

0 Comments

Tags

