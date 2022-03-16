Letters: Cardinals’ no vote on agreement reveals players’ greed

Regarding “Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately” (March 11): I see that Cardinals players represented one of only four teams who voted against the final collective bargaining agreement. These players make millions of dollars, but I don’t believe they give one damn the hundreds of people making $15 an hour who support their money-grab thinking. I will not go to Busch Stadium again, and who knows how many more are like me.