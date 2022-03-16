 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters: Cardinals’ no vote on agreement reveals players’ greed

St. Louis Cardinals V Milwaukee Brewers

Fans delight as Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) can't fields a solo home run by St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson (3) in the third inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

 

Regarding “Play ball! MLB forges game-changing agreement with players for full 2022 season, ends lockout immediately” (March 11): I see that Cardinals players represented one of only four teams who voted against the final collective bargaining agreement. These players make millions of dollars, but I don’t believe they give one damn  the hundreds of people making $15 an hour who support their money-grab thinking. I will not go to Busch Stadium again, and who knows how many more are like me.

Ken Kuntz • St. Louis

