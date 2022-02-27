Letters: Don’t let Russia interfere with Americans’ core values

Regarding “Russia confirms ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea” (Feb. 24): I’m convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had this invasion planned for many years. He’s coveted Ukraine for decades. I also firmly believe Russia is responsible for sowing disagreement and distrust among Americans and is manipulating us through disinformation. They believe it is possible to create enough friction between us and enough distrust in our government and news media to cause us to look upon their aggression in Ukraine with a jaded and apathetic eye.

I pray that they are wrong, that they have underestimated the will and strength of the American people. I pray that we can rise above our manufactured grievances and recognize that the real threat is not from the party sitting across the aisle but from those who don’t share our values of freedom and free will. I pray that Putin has misjudged America’s strength and resolve, and his efforts will have the opposite effect. I pray that we can unite as a nation to support our leaders and our troops in our fight for justice and peace.

I stand not as a conservative or a liberal, not as a Democrat or Republican, but as an American. I stand dedicated to the ideals that are enshrined and codified in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. I stand in support of Ukraine.

Kevin Funke • Fenton