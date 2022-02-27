 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters: Don’t let Russia interfere with Americans’ core values

  • 0
Live updates: Sweden, Finland pledge military aid for Kyiv

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2022. Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday, Feb. 27, amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

 Alexei Nikolsky

Regarding “Russia confirms ground forces have moved into Ukraine from Crimea” (Feb. 24): I’m convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had this invasion planned for many years. He’s coveted Ukraine for decades. I also firmly believe Russia is responsible for sowing disagreement and distrust among Americans and is manipulating us through disinformation. They believe it is possible to create enough friction between us and enough distrust in our government and news media to cause us to look upon their aggression in Ukraine with a jaded and apathetic eye.

I pray that they are wrong, that they have underestimated the will and strength of the American people. I pray that we can rise above our manufactured grievances and recognize that the real threat is not from the party sitting across the aisle but from those who don’t share our values of freedom and free will. I pray that Putin has misjudged America’s strength and resolve, and his efforts will have the opposite effect. I pray that we can unite as a nation to support our leaders and our troops in our fight for justice and peace.

People are also reading…

I stand not as a conservative or a liberal, not as a Democrat or Republican, but as an American. I stand dedicated to the ideals that are enshrined and codified in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. I stand in support of Ukraine.

Kevin Funke • Fenton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News