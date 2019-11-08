Regarding “Twitter to ban all political advertisements, saying social media gives politicians unfair advantage” (Oct. 31): Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey should receive a medal for preventing the Russians from using Twitter to attack our democracy. The Russian threat is real even while Congress and the White House do essentially nothing to protect our elections.
Doubt it? Read the Republican-led “Report of the Select Committee on Intelligence on Russian Active Measures Campaigns and Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election.” Ask your representative or senator how he or she voted on bills to strengthen election security, or why there was no legislation even submitted for a vote.
The political parties’ indifference or squabbling will end if you demand it. If they ignore you, you have a choice in 2020. Do not be fooled again.
Dan Gould • Ballwin