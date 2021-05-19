 Skip to main content
Letters: Guns or not, tyrannical government is alive in Missouri
Letters: Guns or not, tyrannical government is alive in Missouri

Gov. Parson delivers the State of the State address

Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, and Justin Brown, R-Phelps County, clap as Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in the Senate chambers of the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Many of the seats on the chamber floor remained empty throughout the speech. The speech was moved from the House chambers to the Senate chambers over Coronavirus concerns. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

 

Regarding “As Missouri Senate approves controversial gun rights bill, some lawmakers report threats” (May 13): Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said Missourians’ capacity to overthrow a tyrannical government would be safer under the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which nullifies federal gun laws.

In my opinion, the only tyrannical government I’ve seen lately are the actions of Missouri Republican legislators over the will of the Missouri people regarding Medicaid expansion and voting rights.

James Kollar • Woodson Terrace

