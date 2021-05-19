Letters: Guns or not, tyrannical government is alive in Missouri

Regarding “As Missouri Senate approves controversial gun rights bill, some lawmakers report threats” (May 13): Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said Missourians’ capacity to overthrow a tyrannical government would be safer under the “Second Amendment Preservation Act,” which nullifies federal gun laws.
In my opinion, the only tyrannical government I’ve seen lately are the actions of Missouri Republican legislators over the will of the Missouri people regarding Medicaid expansion and voting rights.
James Kollar • Woodson Terrace