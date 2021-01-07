Letters: Health care workers, not faith, helps conquer the virus

Regarding “Young pastor, tested by COVID-19, makes it home in time for Christmas” (Dec. 26): Many of the over 330,000 who died from the coronavirus had deep faith. Pastor Brandon Pendergrass, crediting only his faith for having escaped death, boils it down to this simple formula: God let all the others die because they just did not have enough faith.

This family had three coronavirus deaths before they gathered for the small baby shower that sickened him and five others. Had Pendergrass and his group followed the advice of wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding small gatherings, likely none of them would have gotten sick. It was not until he got so sick that others in the church even started wearing masks. No, God does not “send” the coronavirus. People get it because it is extraordinarily contagious, and many choose to reject the rules needed to prevent getting it.