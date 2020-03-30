Letters: Lawmakers should act like adults, not children

This ugly coronavirus pandemic is getting on my nerves. And to no avail, Washington thinks it’s fun to get as childish as they can be over this.
Now if I tell these lawmakers to act like adults, I am worried that I am going to get accused of bullying little children, since I won’t let them display childish behavior in Congress. Career politicians are really adults who act like 5-year-old boys and girls.
It is time we tell our elected officials to grow up during this most difficult time. And if they choose to ignore our requests, we can vote them out. We the people who put them in office have given them a job to do. And they need to iron things out like grown-ups. Not like little children.
Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood
