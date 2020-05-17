Letters: Missouri Legislature still supports animal abusers
Letters: Missouri Legislature still supports animal abusers

Humane Society of Missouri rescues more dogs

In this unrelated 2010 photo, a boxer puppy looks out from one of the cages set up at the Humane Society of Missouri after 116 dogs were rescued from two commercial dog breeding facilities. A pet training room was turned into a temporary shelter for the dogs. J.B. Forbes jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. FORBES • P-D

I am sure I’m not the only one who noticed the irony of Page 2 of the May 12 Post-Dispatch.

At the top of the page in Joe Holleman’s column, there was an item about how Missouri ranks, for the eighth consecutive year, as the top state in the country for puppy mills, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

Immediately below is “Lawmakers seek to muzzle dog breed laws” by reporter Kurt Erickson. The Missouri Leigslature knows no shame, continues to support animal abusers, and waters down legislation that would restrict the inhumane treatment of animals. Protecting $25,000 in registration fees for pit bulls in the puppy mills in southwest Missouri is the important legislative goal. How sad.

Jim McCormick • Lake Saint Louis

