Letters: Missouri should emulate St. Louis on public defenders

Our state public defender problem is nothing new. Nor is the attempt in Tony Messenger’s column ("Judge puts Missouri Legislature on alert: Fund the public defenders' office, or else," Feb. 22) to recast the problem as one in which victims will receive no justice unless attorneys are furnished to people who are charged with crimes.

But I take issue with the remedy proposed by Messenger: proper funding for the Missouri public defender system. As Cole County Circuit Court Judge William E. Hickle's ruling says, the constitutional right to counsel attaches at the first appearance before a judicial officer. And under Missouri law, if a defendant is in custody, that person must again be brought to court within seven days to address the issue of bail.

But at no point are attorneys with the Missouri public defender system in a position to represent these defendants. The system requires that defendants submit an application before they will provide legal services. And processing these applications takes time, waitlist or not. I should know, I used to work for the Missouri public defender system.