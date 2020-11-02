 Skip to main content
Letters: Nothing but hollow justifications for not voting
Letters: Nothing but hollow justifications for not voting

Regarding “Why I don’t vote” (Oct.29): I’m still scratching my head about this Phil Kershner guest column. He lays out his “I’m a high-minded non-voter” justification for not voting. By why?

Why lay out three hollow reasons for not voting to so many people? The argument about a right verses a duty can easily be tossed on its head. Arguably, I have duty to wear a mask for the protection of others but have a right not to. As for him being “happy enough living with the choices others have made,” that’s a great mindset for the billions of people who have lived under monarchies and fascist regimes for centuries. Shame on Kershner for saying one vote counts for next-to-nothing; Russian internet trolls are saying the same thing.

So who is he trying to influence and why does he need to justify not voting? I. Don’t. Care.

Tim Steiner • Sunset Hills

