Letters: Nothing but hollow justifications for not voting

Why lay out three hollow reasons for not voting to so many people? The argument about a right verses a duty can easily be tossed on its head. Arguably, I have duty to wear a mask for the protection of others but have a right not to. As for him being “happy enough living with the choices others have made,” that’s a great mindset for the billions of people who have lived under monarchies and fascist regimes for centuries. Shame on Kershner for saying one vote counts for next-to-nothing; Russian internet trolls are saying the same thing.