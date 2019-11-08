Regarding Benjamin Simon’s guest column “Full-tuition scholarship can still leave low-income students behind” (Oct. 22): While I sympathize with Mr. Simon’s concern for a student who couldn’t afford the one-year cost of required room and board at Washington University, I take exception to the logic of his article.
First of all, there are over 3,000 colleges and universities in this country from which a student can choose. Right here in St. Louis, we have the University of Missouri-St. Louis, St. Louis University, Lindenwood University, Maryville University and the St. Louis Community Colleges as well as others.
Washington University made quite a generous offer to this student by offering a four-year full ride. The only caveat was the student had to pay her own room and board, and only for freshman year when the student is required to live on campus.
I believe the university receives over 25,000 applicants nationwide and only has room for approximately 1,500 new students per year. So the fact that this student even received an offer from the university is amazing.
Washington University is an elite institution. But it is also a private university.
Fortunately, our state offers numerous other options that are far less costly, but can also offer a good education and create opportunities for anyone willing to work hard.
Mark Meiners • Chesterfield