 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Parson arrogantly insults St. Louis Catholic education
0 comments

Letters: Parson arrogantly insults St. Louis Catholic education

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Mike Parson and Nicole Galloway

Regarding “‘Where did you go to high school?’ Parson, on the campaign trail, says he went to public school — and Galloway didn’t” (Oct. 29): Gov. Mike Parson’s hard-working, good-old-boy posturing has hit a new nadir with his broadside at opponent Nicole Galloway for her St. Louis County, Catholic school background, and it really resonated in a foul way with me.

Long ago in a galaxy far away, I attended McBride High School, a city Catholic school. I grew up in a working-class neighborhood north of town where people, to paraphrase Parson’s own horn-tooting, “learned to work hard, be good neighbors, respect people, and sit in a pew.” Shocking as it may seem to the governor, there wasn’t a farmer among us. To imply that Galloway would not be instilled with the same qualities in equal portions as someone with his rural and public school background is, in its own way, strangely elitist. (Sidebar for Parson: People who don’t sit in pews have equal citizenship to those who do, and some of the biggest jerks I have known spent a lot of their time in pews).

Parson stated: “My opponent has never created a job in her life. She’s never run a business.” One reason I will be voting for Galloway is because she has also never been a toadie for President Donald Trump, who has run a business.

Steven Somogye • Hermann, Mo.

0 comments

Tags

Editorial

Up For Discussion: P-D's Editorial Board discusses recommendation for president

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports