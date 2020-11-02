Letters: Parson arrogantly insults St. Louis Catholic education

Regarding “ ‘Where did you go to high school?’ Parson, on the campaign trail, says he went to public school — and Galloway didn’t ” (Oct. 29): Gov. Mike Parson’s hard-working, good-old-boy posturing has hit a new nadir with his broadside at opponent Nicole Galloway for her St. Louis County, Catholic school background, and it really resonated in a foul way with me.

Long ago in a galaxy far away, I attended McBride High School, a city Catholic school. I grew up in a working-class neighborhood north of town where people, to paraphrase Parson’s own horn-tooting, “learned to work hard, be good neighbors, respect people, and sit in a pew.” Shocking as it may seem to the governor, there wasn’t a farmer among us. To imply that Galloway would not be instilled with the same qualities in equal portions as someone with his rural and public school background is, in its own way, strangely elitist. (Sidebar for Parson: People who don’t sit in pews have equal citizenship to those who do, and some of the biggest jerks I have known spent a lot of their time in pews).