Letters: Revised election compact would make all votes count

Regarding the editorial “This partisan Supreme Court might remove the guardrails that held on Jan. 6" (July 6): The National Popular Vote interstate compact would apply the one-person, one-vote principle to presidential elections, guaranteeing the presidency to the candidate who gets the most votes nationwide. This would give candidates a reason to campaign in all 50 states so that every voter, in every state, would be politically relevant in every presidential election. This would increase voter turnout and help ensure the peaceful transfer of power.