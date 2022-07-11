 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters: Revised election compact would make all votes count

  • 0

Regarding the editorial “This partisan Supreme Court might remove the guardrails that held on Jan. 6" (July 6): The National Popular Vote interstate compact would apply the one-person, one-vote principle to presidential elections, guaranteeing the presidency to the candidate who gets the most votes nationwide. This would give candidates a reason to campaign in all 50 states so that every voter, in every state, would be politically relevant in every presidential election. This would increase voter turnout and help ensure the peaceful transfer of power. 

Kelley Keisch • Troy, Mo. 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News