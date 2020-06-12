Letters: The left’s next effort could be reparations for slavery

Now that the Black Lives Matter protests are beginning to slow, what is the left’s next demand? Perhaps reparations for slavery. White guilt over the tragic death of George Floyd is at an all-time high, so the overall atmosphere in America has never been more favorable.
The only question is how a reparations plan would be implemented. Would white Americans be taxed? To receive payments, would black people need to prove they are descendants of slaves? These and other issues must be resolved before reparations could begin. At this point, it seems, a lot of white people would willingly and cheerfully agree to almost anything.
Defunding police departments is also an idea that has been advanced to punish law enforcement for Floyd’s death. It is a radical concept that some progressive Democrats are actually taking seriously.
Ron Coleman • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.