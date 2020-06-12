Letters: The left’s next effort could be reparations for slavery
Letters: The left’s next effort could be reparations for slavery

Virginia city removes 176-year-old slave auction block

FILE- This May 5, 2005, file photo, shows the historic pre-civil war auction block for slaves and property at the corner of Charles and William Streets in downtown Fredericksburg, Va. The 800-pound stone was pulled from the ground at a Fredericksburg street corner early Friday, June 5, 2020, after its removal was delayed for months by lawsuits and the coronavirus pandemic, The Free Lance-Star reported. (Reza A Marvashti/The Free Lance-Star via AP, File)

 Reza A Marvashti

Now that the Black Lives Matter protests are beginning to slow, what is the left’s next demand? Perhaps reparations for slavery. White guilt over the tragic death of George Floyd is at an all-time high, so the overall atmosphere in America has never been more favorable.

The only question is how a reparations plan would be implemented. Would white Americans be taxed? To receive payments, would black people need to prove they are descendants of slaves? These and other issues must be resolved before reparations could begin. At this point, it seems, a lot of white people would willingly and cheerfully agree to almost anything.

Defunding police departments is also an idea that has been advanced to punish law enforcement for Floyd’s death. It is a radical concept that some progressive Democrats are actually taking seriously.

Ron Coleman • St. Louis County

