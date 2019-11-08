When World Champion Washington National’s pitching ace Max Scherzer recently complained about the lack of money being spent on pitching in baseball, he unknowingly highlighted what is wrong with professional baseball: greed. The Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold quoted Scherzer as saying, “Hopefully people will start spending money on pitching. Wouldn’t that be great?” Scherzer, a St. Louis native, earns over $30 million a year playing a game. That is over 500 times the average working person’s salary.
As a teacher whose students show little interest in the game of baseball, I worry for the future of baseball. I can point out that greed is not a positive way to make a difference in the world.
Paul Shaver • St. Louis