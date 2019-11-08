Regarding “Lying Democrats still mad about 2016 election” (Oct. 31): This letter accusing Democrats of a silent coup against President Donald Trump clearly shows the lack of fact-grasping that today’s Trump supporters display. An objective investigator, Robert Mueller, found numerous instances of obstruction of justice by the president but was precluded from indicting him because of a Department of Justice rule.
Trump’s campaign was shown to willingly accept foreign help, perhaps through ineptitude. Read the report.
The fact that the letter writer bemoans a lack of “real journalists” to call out this imagined coup is laughable. No reputable news source can find facts to support this “coup” because they do not exist.
Our president clearly solicited foreign interference in the 2016 election, accepted some, and refuses to defend us against a recurrence. And Trump strong-armed a foreign ally to create dirt on a political opponent in the upcoming election, and his chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, admits it.
What more do we need?
John Prater • Creve Coeur