Letters: Vatican's anti-same sex union stance just following God's will
Letters: Vatican's anti-same sex union stance just following God's will

FILE -- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis celebrates a Mass with members of religious institutions on the occasion of the celebration of the World Day of Consecrated Life, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. The Vatican has decreed, Monday, March 15, 2021, that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, pool)

 Andrew Medichini

 In "Vatican decrees Catholic Church can't bless same-sex unions since God 'cannot bless sin'" (March 16): The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin takes us back to the beginning of time when God created male and female, not male and male and not female and female. If one considers a male body and a female body, it is quite obvious how they are meant to fit together.

The truth must be presented with compassion, as the pope does, but compassion may not trump the truth.

Joe Dickmann • Richmond Heights 

