Letters: Vatican's anti-same sex union stance just following God's will

In "Vatican decrees Catholic Church can't bless same-sex unions since God 'cannot bless sin'" (March 16): The Vatican’s declaration that same-sex unions are a sin takes us back to the beginning of time when God created male and female, not male and male and not female and female. If one considers a male body and a female body, it is quite obvious how they are meant to fit together.
The truth must be presented with compassion, as the pope does, but compassion may not trump the truth.
Joe Dickmann • Richmond Heights