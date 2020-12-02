Letters: Voters who identify with Trump have serious problems

Regarding “Supporters rally for President Trump downtown” (Nov. 21): After the recent election, many are questioning how President Donald Trump could garner more than 72 million votes. I have often heard Trump supporters say that they like the man because he’s just like me. So, what does that mean? Are we to surmise that most Trump supporters are immoral, narcissistic millionaires and pathological liars who cheat on their spouses and pay hush money to porn stars? Come on.

The reason so many Americans voted for Trump is that they share his narrow-minded and often distorted view of the world and the way in which this country should or should not be governed. If people loathe minorities and foreigners and think Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un are good guys, then Trump is just like them. Think members of our armed forces are losers and suckers? Disrespect women? Then Trump is the role model.

For those who think the media is to blame for all the problems in this country instead of looking in the mirror once in a while, then Trump might be worth identifying with.