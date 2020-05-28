Letters: What honorable role model does Trump serve for kids?

How are parents who are trying to raise children to have good values supposed to explain to them why it is okay for the president of the United States on Memorial Day to mock Stacey Abrams’ weight, ridicule House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s looks, call Hillary Clinton a foul name and revisit a conspiracy about the death of a woman working for Joe Scarborough? Instead of his attacks on Twitter, President Donald Trump should have been placing the emphasis of the day on the nation’s service members who gave their lives for our country.
How can children grow up to learn empathy, compassion and honor when the country’s role model-in-chief displays such behavior?
Debra K. Udey • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.