Letters: What honorable role model does Trump serve for kids?
0 comments

Letters: What honorable role model does Trump serve for kids?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Trump escalating war on Twitter, social media protections

President Donald Trump gestures to people in the audience after an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci

How are parents who are trying to raise children to have good values supposed to explain to them why it is okay for the president of the United States on Memorial Day to mock Stacey Abrams’ weight, ridicule House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s looks, call Hillary Clinton a foul name and revisit a conspiracy about the death of a woman working for Joe Scarborough? Instead of his attacks on Twitter, President Donald Trump should have been placing the emphasis of the day on the nation’s service members who gave their lives for our country.

How can children grow up to learn empathy, compassion and honor when the country’s role model-in-chief displays such behavior?

Debra K. Udey • University City

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports