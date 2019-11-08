Subscribe for 99¢
Day 4 - Hearings on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Shannon, listens to Planned Parenthood attorney Chuck Hatfield on the fourth and final day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Top Planned Parenthood doc says abortions are safe; outcry continues over state’s tracking of women’s periods” (Nov. 1): I cannot believe what I just read. Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood, made the statement, “It’s about the respect for parenting. It’s about valuing life. Abortion is one of the safest procedures we have in medicine.”

Seriously? How safe is it for the baby whose life is being terminated? How can a medical professional who takes the oath to do no harm say it’s about valuing life and then turn around and terminate life?

Deacon Richard Schellhase • Oakville