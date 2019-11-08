Regarding “Top Planned Parenthood doc says abortions are safe; outcry continues over state’s tracking of women’s periods” (Nov. 1): I cannot believe what I just read. Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer at Planned Parenthood, made the statement, “It’s about the respect for parenting. It’s about valuing life. Abortion is one of the safest procedures we have in medicine.”
Seriously? How safe is it for the baby whose life is being terminated? How can a medical professional who takes the oath to do no harm say it’s about valuing life and then turn around and terminate life?
Deacon Richard Schellhase • Oakville